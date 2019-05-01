Sports

Quiet Storm to face Haynes Hitters tonight

-Guinness Greatest of the Streets takes to Linden

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac

The Mackenzie Marker Tarmac will come alive tonight when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, resumes with another round of group matches.

At 19:30hrs, Quiet Storm will oppose Haynes Hitters, with Capital Storm engaging Assassa Ballers at 20:00hrs and NK Ballers battling Amazings from 20:30hrs.

The fourth match will pit Wisroc against Dave & Celina’s All-Stars from 21:00hrs, while Swag Entertainment opposes Presidential at 21:30hrs and Silver Bullets take aim at High Rollers from 22:00hrs…..

