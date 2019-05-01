Spooner, Bookie hand Demerara day one advantage 

Demerara secured first innings points over Essequibo and ended day one of the Hand-in-Hand sponsored, Inter-County Under – 19 three-day tournament on 162-5, earning a lead of 87 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground.

Day one advantage for the host was built around a maiden Inter-County five-wicket haul from off-spinner Joel Spooner and a half-century from stroke-maker Alphius Bookie.

The day began with Demerara winning the toss and inserting the visitors, who were skittled out for 75 in 33.4 overs. Only openers Orland Jailall (27) and Jeremiah Scott (17) got into double figures as Spooner nabbed 5-10 in 3.4 overs in a spell which dismantled Essequibo’s middle order. ….