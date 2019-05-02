Algoo’s unbeaten ton gives Berbice 201-run lead

An unbeaten century from Alex Algoo ensured Berbice wiped off a 91-run deficit and pile on a 201-run lead against the Select Under-17 after day two of the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 Inter-County three-day tournament yesterday.

Despite 33 minutes being lost due to rain, the Under-17s resumed on 185-6 but lasted just one hour into the day when they were dismissed for 218 in 71.4 overs.

Berbice, in their second innings, stamped their authority as they closed the day on 292-4 after facing 70 overs.

The defending champions were led by 18-year-old left handed opener, Algoo, who was gifted two lives in the first over, first on a difficult return catch to Sheldon Charles and at slip two balls later…..