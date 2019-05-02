Antetokounmpo scores from all over as Bucks blast Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 29 points in the third quarter and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 123-102 victory at home over the Boston Celtics to even their Eastern Conference semifinal at one game apiece.

Game 3 is tomorrow night in Boston.

Antetokounmpo opened the series Sunday — a 22-point loss — by shooting 7 of 21 while constantly getting bottled up in the paint by Boston defenders. On Tuesday, he was 3 of 8 in a closely contested first half that ended with Milwaukee holding a four-point lead before things changed drastically in the third.

The Bucks dominated the third by outscoring the Celtics 39-18 and ended the period with an impressive 24-2 run over the final 7:06…..