Bent Street crowned Futsal champs

Bent Street were crowned the inaugural Stag Beer Easter Futsal champs after edging Gold is Money by a 6-5 score Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Littered with national players, Bent Street recorded the hard-fought victory led by a double from Pernell Schultz in the fifth and 28th minute, while Sheldon Holder, Adrian Aaron, Daniel Wilson and Clive Nobrega added to the score in the 11th, 17th, 26th and 30th minute apiece.

For the losers Randolph Wagner tallied a helmet trick in the 14th, 21st, 31st and 33rd minute with Colin Nelson adding to score in the 16th minute…..