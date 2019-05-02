Demerara on the brink after Spooner’s 11-wicket haul

Demerara were on brink of completing a resounding first-round win over Essequibo in the Hand-in-Hand sponsored Inter-County Under – 19 three-day tournament after the latter squandered a promising position to end day two on 155-9, with a lead of 23 runs heading into the final day at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

Essequibo, after limiting Demerara to 207-9 in their first innings reply where skipper Ashmead Nedd was unable to bat due to a stomach bug, coasted to 110 without loss as Orlando Jailall and skipper, Kevin Christian stitched together an impressive opening century stand.

Jailall, who was the more aggressive of the two, compiled an innings of 60, with four fours and a maximum, while Christian (49) missed out on a half-century. ….