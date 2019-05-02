Junior Jaguars lose 0-4 to El Salvador

Guyana’s Junior Jaguars football team had a debut to forget in the CONCACAF U17 Football Championship, going down to El Salvador 0-4 yesterday at the IMG Arena, Bradenton, Florida.

The statistics, which was provided by the official CONCACAF website, makes for some interesting reading. El Salvador recorded a whopping 23 shots in total, 13 of which were on target, with one hitting the woodwork.

On the other side, the Guyanese could only muster seven shots, with only two being on target.

In terms of possession, the Central Americans registered 52%. This translated into 259 attempted passes, with 245 finding their intended target for a mind-blowing conversion rate of 95%…..