Novices bodybuilding c/ships set for May 18

By Staff Writer
THROWBACK! Last year, Doctor, Sundarshanandan Persaud emerged the overall Novices Bodybuilding Champion. Also pictured is Diciula DeSousa (Ms. Bikini) and Tariq Dakhil (Men’s Physique Champion) both of Space Gym.

Traditionally, when the calendar flips to May, rainfall is expected in the 592, and this time of the year, fitness athletes are also looking ahead to reign at the Novices Bodybuilding Championships. 

According to Organizing Secretary of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI) Videsh Sookram, the annual championships which kickstarts the body’s calendar of competitive activities, is scheduled for May 18 at the Theatre Guild.

Sookram said in excess of 25 athletes inclusive of five females have already registered to pose and flex their muscles for one year’s bragging rights, trophies and supplement hampers…..

