Warriors top Rockets as Curry, Harden play through injuries

Kevin Durant led a balanced attack with 29 points Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors went up 2-0 in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets with a 115-109 win in Oakland, Calif.

Both Warriors star Stephen Curry and Rockets star James Harden sustained injuries in the contest.

After a three-day break, the series shifts to Houston on Saturday and Monday.

For the second game in a row, all five Warriors starters scored in double figures, including Curry, who dislocated the middle finger on his left hand early in the game and yet still managed 20 points…..