Windies players urged to maximise opportunities on Ireland tour

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – Assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged players to make the most of their opportunities in the Tri-Nations Series but says West Indies’ ultimate goal will be to win the tournament when it bowls off Sunday.

The Caribbean side arrived here Wednesday for the series which will see them pitted against hosts Ireland and Bangladesh, in what will be their final audition ahead of the ICC World Cup which gets underway in England and Wales at month end.

“You obviously want to win, you don’t go into any series not looking to win but what you want is for us to play good cricket, execute our plans well, enjoy each other’s company,” Estwick said on arrival.

“[We want to] make sure the dressing room is a good place and that they’re fully contented with everything we do and they’re happy and enjoying playing for West Indies.”

He added: “It should be a great experience for a lot of the younger players. It’s an opportunity for them to showcase their talents at this level. A lot of them haven’t played for the West Indies at this level before so it’s a great opportunity for them.

“Even though they’re not going to the World Cup, it’s still important they go out and play good cricket and the ones that are going to the World Cup, this is the chance to get in some meaningful practice … so this tournament is going to be very important for a lot of different reasons.”

West Indies are fielding an under-strength squad in the May 5-17 tournament, with the core of their side currently campaigning in the Indian Premier League.

The inexperienced likes of opener John Campbell, batsman Sunil Ambris and all-rounder Raymon Reifer have all found spots in the 14-man unit, while experienced left-hander Jonathan Carter has been recalled following a two-year break.

Estwick, recently returned to the coaching setup following a raft of changes to the management staff last month, said the Tri-Series was also a chance for these players to stake their claim for more permanent spots in the ODI squad.

“It’s a big opportunity. [There are] one or two who’ve been out of the side and who’ve been given a chance to come back into the ODI setup so that’s important for them as well,” he pointed out.

“And like I said, it’s an opportunity for lot of the younger players. When I look at the makeup of this squad in Ireland, it’s a very, very young squad so they should be looking forward to performing well, breaking into the ODI side and probably playing two for three World Cups going forward.”

Following the Tri-Nations Series, West Indies will undergo a final preparation camp in Southampton from May 18-24 before taking on South Africa and New Zealand in official warm-up games in Bristol, on May 26 and 28.

They open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on May 31.