Corona Beer Futsal tourney starts tomorrow

The 4th edition of the Corona Beer Futsal Championship will commence tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

In the opening match at 19:30hrs, Wolves will oppose Tucville, with Kingston slated to engage North East La Penitence at 20:15hrs. In the third fixture, Leopold Street will battle Flamingo at 21:00hrs while Back Circle will match skills with Camptown from 21:45hrs.

The final two matches will pit Sparta Boss against Black Pearl from 22:30hrs and Bent Street against GT Panthers at 23:15hrs.

The eight-day event is coordinated by the Petra Organisation. The other dates for the 24-team tournament are May 7th, 11th, 14th, 18th, 25th with June 8th penciled for the final…..