Corona Beer Futsal tourney starts tomorrow

By Staff Writer

The 4th edition of the Corona Beer Futsal Championship will commence tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

In the opening match at 19:30hrs, Wolves will oppose Tucville, with Kingston slated to engage North East La Penitence at 20:15hrs. In the third fixture, Leopold Street will battle Flamingo at 21:00hrs while Back Circle will match skills with Camptown from 21:45hrs.

The final two matches will pit Sparta Boss against Black Pearl from 22:30hrs and Bent Street against GT Panthers at 23:15hrs.

The eight-day event is coordinated by the Petra Organisation. The other dates for the 24-team tournament are May 7th, 11th, 14th, 18th, 25th with June 8th penciled for the final…..

