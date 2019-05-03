Sports

Fruta Conquerors continue winning streak with 4-0 defeat of Milerock

By Staff Writer

Defending champion Fruta Conquerors continued their perfect record in Season 4 of the GFF Elite League, dismissing Milerock 4-0 on Wednesday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

The Tucville unit recorded the win, compliments of goals from Gregory Richardson, Ryan Hackett and Eon Alleyne in the 16th, 72nd and 90th+1 minute respectively. Adding to the score in the 62nd minute was an own goal.

With the win, Fruta Conquerors climbed to 18 points and maintain their grip atop the standings. On the other hand, Milerock remains in seventh place on three points…..

