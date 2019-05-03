Sports

Latest Test and ODI rankings

By Staff Writer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Latest Test and One-Day International rankings released by the International Cricket Council yesterday:

TEST

1          India                    113

2          New Zealand        111

3          South Africa         108

4          England               105

5          Australia               98

6          Sri Lanka              94

7          Pakistan                84

8         West Indies            82

9          Bangladesh           65

10        Zimbabwe            16

ODI:

1          England              123

2          India                  121

3          South Africa       115

4          New Zealand      113

5          Australia            109

6          Pakistan              96

7          Bangladesh         86

8          West Indies         80

9          Sri Lanka           76

10        Afghanistan        64

11        Zimbabwe          54

12        Ireland               46

13         Scotland            40

14        Nepal                 19

15        UAE                  10

16        PNG                    6

Around the Web

More in Sports

Demerara crush Essequibo by nine wickets

Rain saves U17 after Algoo’s 175

By

ODI, Test boost for Windies ahead of World Cup

Comments

Trending