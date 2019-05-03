Latest Test and ODI rankings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Latest Test and One-Day International rankings released by the International Cricket Council yesterday:
TEST
1 India 113
2 New Zealand 111
3 South Africa 108
4 England 105
5 Australia 98
6 Sri Lanka 94
7 Pakistan 84
8 West Indies 82
9 Bangladesh 65
10 Zimbabwe 16
ODI:
1 England 123
2 India 121
3 South Africa 115
4 New Zealand 113
5 Australia 109
6 Pakistan 96
7 Bangladesh 86
8 West Indies 80
9 Sri Lanka 76
10 Afghanistan 64
11 Zimbabwe 54
12 Ireland 46
13 Scotland 40
14 Nepal 19
15 UAE 10
16 PNG 6
Comments