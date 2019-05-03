Zeeburg clinches Amreith Rai Memorial T20 tournament

Zeeburg Sports Club (ZSC) clinched the 2019 Amreith Rai (Rocky) Memorial T20 title by defeating Rising Star Sports Club by 64 runs at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The tournament, which was sponsored by Fab Mining Company Inc, saw Rising Star winning the toss and inviting ZSC to take first strike.

ZSC was able to post 154 before being dismissed in the 19th over with Richardo Poloram (39), Cornelius Jaisingh (32), and Malcom Hubbard (22) leading the way with the bat for the eventual champions.

Shane Persaud was the pick of the bowlers for Rising Star, nabbing 4 for 26 in a fine bowling effort. However, his side, in response, was skittled out for 90 in 14.1 overs as Hubbard returned to claim 4 for 24 to spearhead ZSC’s efforts with the ball.

He received support from Travis Drakes (3-9) as the duo shared seven wickets between them to carry their side over the line.