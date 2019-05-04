DCC to take on GYO in lone first ‘D’ fixture 

Despite a forecast of weekend rain, the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will be hoping for some respite since it has forged ahead with fixing a number of matches for the weekend.

Starting today, defending champions – the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) – will host the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) in the lone GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first division two-day fixture. The match will commence from 09:00hrs.

Meanwhile, second division action will see the Transport Sports Club (TSC) taking on Third Class at GYO while GNIC will host the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the Noble House Seafoods second ‘D’ two-day competition.

The weekend will also feature two Toucan Distributors Under-15 100 overs matches which will see Everest hosting Bel Air Rubis while Malteenoes will host DCC. Both matches will bowl off today from 09:30hrs.