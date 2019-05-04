John aims for podium finish in today’s road race

Jamual John will be aiming for a podium spot in the road race today after finishing 12th of 17 starters in the time trial event on Wednesday as the marquee events takes centre stage at the XXIV Pan American Road Championship currently underway in Mexico.

John who dominated the local circuit last year and in 2017, clocked 47:05.884 in the 33km individual time-trial.

Among the men under 23 years, the Chilean Diego Ferreyra won with a time of 41:10.375 minutes. The silver and bronze medals were for the Ecuadorian Alexis Benjamín Quinteros and the Honduran Luis Enrique López.

John bested riders from Paraguay, Aruba (two), Argentina and Panama.

Along with John, Guyana will be represented in the U-23 140km road race by Romello Crawford and Brighton John.