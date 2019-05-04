Leon Johnson cracks unbeaten century in TT Premiership T20 tournament

Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson was in full flow on Wednesday, banging a century in the opening round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership T20 tournament in the Twin Island Republic.

Johnson, who suited up for the defending champions Central Sports, cracked an unbeaten innings of 102 to guide his side past Victoria Sports by 47 runs at Invaders ground.

Johnson’s century – first of the tournament – propelled his side to 225 for four from their allotted 20 overs. He received support from Kamil Pooran (55) and Keddy Lesporis (32) to set up the 200 plus total.

Meanwhile, Victoria Sports in response, fought valiantly but could only muster 178 before being dismissed in the final over. D. Bryce top-scored with a knock of 46 while former TT batman Sherwin Ganga (32) supported; Visham Jagessar (4-28), Christopher Ramasaran (2-35) and Akeem Jordan (2-39) shared eight wickets between them and kept the batsmen in check to complete the win for the defending champs. (Royston Alkins)