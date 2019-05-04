Quiet debut for Barbadian Archer as England overcome Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – Barbadian fast bowler Jofra Archer’s long-awaited international debut for England proved a muted one, as England overcame a batting collapse to beat Ireland by four wickets here yesterday.

The 24-year-old, born in Barbados but who holds British passport through his father, picked up one for 40 from eight overs after sharing the new ball with left-armer David Willey.

Asked to bat in the one-off One-Day International at The Village, Ireland were restricted to 198 all out in the 44th over with opener Paul Stirling getting 33 and Mark Adair chipping in with 32.

Stirling posted 55 for the first wicket with William Porterfield (17) while Adair anchored a 46-run, seventh wicket partnership with George Dockrell (24) to prop up the lower order.

Pacer Liam Plunkett finished with four for 35 while fellow seamer Tom Curran claimed three for 35.

Archer’s solitary wicket was that of Adair in the 33rd over, bowled by superb pacy yorker which uprooted off-stump.

In reply, England were struggling on 66 for five in the 15th over before wicketkeeper Ben Foakes struck an unbeaten 61 to rescue the run chase.

He put on an invaluable 98 in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Curran who finished unbeaten on 47.

England will now take on Pakistan in a five-match series, in their last audition before the ICC World Cup bowls off on May 30.