Reports: Nets’ Russell cited for marijuana possession

Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession at a New York airport on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports Thursday.

According to USA Today Sports, the police questioned the 23-year-old All-Star after a routine search by TSA agents at LaGuardia Airport flagged what initially appeared to be a can of Arizona Iced Tea in a checked piece of luggage. The agents found a secret compartment in the canister that contained marijuana, per the report.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey told the New York Post, “We got a call from TSA about D’Angelo’s bag for allegedly marijuana. PAPD units responded, and they issued him a summons.

“He was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.”

Russell, who was traveling to his hometown of Louisville, Ky., received a summons to appear in court. The citation is considered a violation under New York law and punishable by a fine of $100 or less.

The Nets released a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging the incident: “We have been made aware of the situation involving D’Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time.”

Under current NBA rules, Russell may avoid significant punishment from the league for the citation. However, players are required to enter the league’s marijuana program if the player “has been convicted of (including a plea of guilty, no contest or nolo contendere to) the use or possession of marijuana in violation of the law.” Players face suspension after the third violation of the policy.

The four-year veteran is coming off a breakout season with the Nets, during which he averaged a career-high 21.1 points and seven assists per game and earned his first All-Star appearance.

The Nets secured the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in five games to the Philadelphia 76ers.

—Field Level Media