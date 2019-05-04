Sports

Trophy Stall donates trophies for AAG’s National Youth and Junior C/ships

Proprietor of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich (left) hands over a trophy to AAG President Aubrey Hutson yesterday. 

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will host the National Youth and Junior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with CARIFTA Games athletes set to compete.

The AAG expects intense competition over the weekend and the Trophy Stall made a timely contribution to the two-day event in the form of trophies.

AAG boss,

Aubrey Hutson thanked Proprietor Ramesh Sunichand the Trophy Stall for their donation just ahead of the championships yesterday sharing that the entity has always been a supporter of Track and Field. ….

