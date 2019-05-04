V-Net sponsors Essequibo spinner Persaud

For many young aspiring cricketers, the dreaded feeling of having to find expensive gear to play the gentleman’s game is a nauseating feeling, but for young Essequibo off-spinner, Amit Persaud, he will enter the second round of the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 three-day tournament decked out in gear sponsored by V-Net Communications.

Persaud, who sprayed his footwear from black to white just to take part in the tournament grabbed 7-61 against Demerara on debut in the first round and said he was extremely happy to have someone stand behind him in his aspiring career.

The Affiance resident explained that while playing in the ball field was the furthest he went prior to this level, he was encouraged to go to trials at the other junior levels but chose to pursue his studies which landed him a job as a teacher back in February…..