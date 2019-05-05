Sports

CARIFTA Games athletes in standout performances

-Tyrell, Browne, Austin and Smith star at AAG’s National Youth and Junior c/ships

By Staff Writer
Kenisha Phillips storming to 100m glory yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre. (Orlando Charles photo)

Fresh off their record medal haul, the CARIFTA Games athletes were expectedly the stars of Day 1 of the Youth and Junior Championships which ran off yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre.

The likes of Shaquka Tyrell, Princess Browne, Adriel Austin, Keliza Smith and others had standout performances.

Tyrell showed why she is a force to be reckoned with Regionally. The bronze medalist at the games which were staged during the Easter weekend in the Cayman Islands easily won the Girls U-17 1500m, cruising in ahead of Kissanna Glen (5m:10.92s) and Naomi Paddy (5m:40.86s). Tyrell stopped the clock at 5m:03.24s…..

Yaw, Darren Thomas Jr., lead GTI past Queen’s College

Junior Jaguars lose 0-3 to Honduras

Ramraj, Williams shine on opening day 

