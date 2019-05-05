Sports

Defending champs Silver Bullets fall to Retrieve Unknown

—Coomacka silences Quiet Storm

By Staff Writer

Defending champion Silver Bullets got off to the worst possible start in the defence of their Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, losing 0-4 to Retrieve Unknown on Friday.

Shaquille Alexander had a night to remember at the Silver City Hard-Court, silencing the largely partisan crowd with a clinical helmet-trick.

The diminutive attacker recorded two goals in the sixth and 12th minute, before tallying a ‘Guinness Goal’ [GG] [any goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 19th minute.

Similarly, former champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars was another high profile side to incur a defeat going down 2-1 on penalty kicks to Swag Entertainment, after normal time ended 3-3…..

CARIFTA Games athletes in standout performances

