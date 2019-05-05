Fruta Conquerors set to retain title

Defending champion Fruta Conquerors moved one step closer to retaining their GFF Elite League Championship, downing fierce rival and second placed Western Tigers 3-0 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Eon Alleyne ensured the Tucville-based unit maintained their perfect record via a seventh consecutive win, bagging a first half double in the 25th and 45th minute, alongside a Ryan Hackett strike in the 88th minute…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments