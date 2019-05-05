Sports

Fruta Conquerors set to retain title

By Staff Writer

Defending champion Fruta Conquerors moved one step closer to retaining their GFF Elite League Championship, downing fierce rival and second placed Western Tigers 3-0 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Eon Alleyne ensured the Tucville-based unit maintained their perfect record via a seventh consecutive win, bagging a first half double in the 25th and 45th minute, alongside a Ryan Hackett strike in the 88th minute…..

