Griffith slams ton, Barnwell records fifty 

First class player Trevon Griffith unleashed a brutal assault on the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) bowlers yesterday and recorded a swashbuckling century which guided hosts the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to 291-7 in 37 overs at stumps on the opening day of weekend’s lone GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day fixture.

After play in the first two sessions was stalled due to rain, DCC came out all guns blazing in the final session.

Openers Raymond Perez (25) and Joshua Persaud (31) began the assault before Griffith came to the party and laced six fours and 11 sixes in his knock of 129. ….