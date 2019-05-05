Sports

Griffith slams ton, Barnwell records fifty 

By Staff Writer
Trevon Griffith plays a reverse sweep during his ton (Royston Alkins photo)

First class player Trevon Griffith unleashed a brutal assault on the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) bowlers yesterday and recorded a swashbuckling century which guided hosts the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to 291-7 in 37 overs at stumps on the opening day of weekend’s lone GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day fixture.

After play in the first two sessions was stalled due to rain, DCC came out all guns blazing in the final session. 

Openers Raymond Perez (25) and Joshua Persaud (31) began the assault before Griffith came to the party and laced six fours and 11 sixes in his knock of 129. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

CARIFTA Games athletes in standout performances

Yaw, Darren Thomas Jr., lead GTI past Queen’s College

Yaw, Darren Thomas Jr., lead GTI past Queen’s College

Junior Jaguars lose 0-3 to Honduras

Junior Jaguars lose 0-3 to Honduras

Comments

Trending