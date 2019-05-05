Sports

Hamilton Green round of 16 action on today

By Staff Writer
Trayon Bobb

The round of 16 section in the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football competition will commence today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

In the opening matchup, Timehri Panthers will oppose Mahaicony at 15:00hrs with Soesdyke engaging Liliendaal half an hour later.

In the third fixture, Mocha will tackle Charlestown from 16:00hrs while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin will battle DeKinderen from 17:00hrs.

At 17:30hrs, Sophia will oppose Bourda Blues while Den Amstel Back Street will face-off with Zeelugt from 18:00hrs and Uitvlugt will battle Vreed-en-Hoop from 18:30hrs…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

CARIFTA Games athletes in standout performances

Yaw, Darren Thomas Jr., lead GTI past Queen’s College

Yaw, Darren Thomas Jr., lead GTI past Queen’s College

Junior Jaguars lose 0-3 to Honduras

Junior Jaguars lose 0-3 to Honduras

Comments

Trending