Hamilton Green round of 16 action on today

The round of 16 section in the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football competition will commence today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

In the opening matchup, Timehri Panthers will oppose Mahaicony at 15:00hrs with Soesdyke engaging Liliendaal half an hour later.

In the third fixture, Mocha will tackle Charlestown from 16:00hrs while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin will battle DeKinderen from 17:00hrs.

At 17:30hrs, Sophia will oppose Bourda Blues while Den Amstel Back Street will face-off with Zeelugt from 18:00hrs and Uitvlugt will battle Vreed-en-Hoop from 18:30hrs…..