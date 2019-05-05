Junior Jaguars lose 0-3 to Honduras

Guyana will conclude their group campaign today in the CONCACAF U17 football competition when they battle undefeated Haiti at the IMG Arena, Bradenton, Florida.

The Guyanese have suffered two losses to date and will require a victory if they are to stand any chance of progressing as one of the third place finishers.

In their most recent outing, the Junior Jaguars went down 3-0 to Honduras on Friday at the same venue.

Jeffry Miranda bagged a double in the 14th and 67th minute, while Miguel Carrasco netted in the 64th minute…..