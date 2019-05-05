Kareem Caesar snatches 7-6 to bowl DCC past MSC

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) coasted to their third consecutive win in the 2019 GCA/Toucan Distributors under-15 100 overs tournament by defeating host the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) by 80 runs yesterday.

The win came on the back of an exceptional bowling effort from off-spinner Kareem Caesar who nabbed staggering figures of 7-6 from six overs to set up the win.

The low-scoring affair saw DCC batting first which saw them being dismissed for 98 in 34.4 overs. Tameshwar Permaul (15) and Jeremiah Hoenkirk (13) got starts but failed to kick on as Joshua Daniels (four wickets) and Shamar Crawford (three wickets) shared seven wickets between them for MSC.

However, the hosts in response in response were shot out for 18 in 12 overs as Caesar’s off-spin wreaked havoc in a virtually unplayable spell to carry his side over the line.