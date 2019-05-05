Ramraj, Williams shine on opening day 

The national Select Under – 17 side, ended day one of their second-round Hand-in-Hand sponsored Inter-County Under-19 three-day match against Demerara on 28-1 after 11 overs, trailing by 168 runs at stumps at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

After dismissing their senior counterparts for 196 on a cloudy day at Bourda, opener Matthew Nandu and skipper Zeynul Ramsammy took their side to the close after the demise of Rampertab Ramnauth (00) who was dismissed by left-arm seamer Dequan Bamfield.

Earlier in the day, the Under-17s, after winning the toss, inserted Demerara who reached 65-1 at lunch with Robin Williams unbeaten on 33. Alphius Bookie was the other not out batsman following the dismissal of Sachin Singh (23) who was castled by left-arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj. ….