Sports

Ramraj, Williams shine on opening day 

—Tussle between Demerara and U17s hangs in the balance

By
Left-arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj captured a well-deserved five-for. (Royston Alkins photo)

The national Select Under – 17 side, ended day one of their second-round Hand-in-Hand sponsored Inter-County Under-19 three-day match against Demerara on 28-1 after 11 overs, trailing by 168 runs at stumps at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

After dismissing their senior counterparts for 196 on a cloudy day at Bourda, opener Matthew Nandu and skipper Zeynul Ramsammy took their side to the close after the demise of Rampertab Ramnauth (00) who was dismissed by left-arm seamer Dequan Bamfield. 

Earlier in the day, the Under-17s, after winning the toss, inserted Demerara who reached 65-1 at lunch with Robin Williams unbeaten on 33. Alphius Bookie was the other not out batsman following the dismissal  of Sachin Singh (23) who was castled by left-arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj. ….

