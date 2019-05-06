Archer helps England beat Pakistan

(BBC) England efficiently chased 174 to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-off Twenty20 international in Cardiff, yesterday on a day when Jofra Archer again impressed.

Archer picked up 2-29 and effected a direct-hit run-out, removing both Babar Azam (65) and Haris Sohail (50), the mainstays of Pakistan’s 173-6.

A potentially tricky target was reached with four balls to spare thanks to Eoin Morgan’s 57 not out from only 29 balls.

The captain sealed victory with a six from the second ball of the final over.

These two sides now move on to five one-day internationals in preparation for the World Cup, the first of which is at The Oval on Wednesday.

And, although it is difficult to put the result of a one-off T20 into context, all England performances are currently being viewed with the World Cup in mind.

With Indian Premier League players Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali rested here, there was a chance for those on the fringe to press their claims.

As well as Archer, Ben Duckett and Ben Foakes were given debuts. Archer grabbed his chance, while Joe Denly showed his World Cup value by supporting Morgan at the end of the chase.