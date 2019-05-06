Day two between Demerara and U17s abandoned 

No play was possible on day two of the contest between Demerara and the Select Under-17 side due to rain in their second-round Hand-in-Hand sponsored Inter-County Under-19 three-day match at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

Several attempts were made to get the youngsters onto the park and even test great Shivnarine Chanderpaul was seen on the ground interacting with the umpires and ground staff in an effort to force a few hours of play, however, persistent showers forced the hands of the umpire to call off play in the final session. Day one saw the under-17s ending the day on 28-1 after dismissing their senior counterparts for 169. Robin Singh (54) top-scored for Demerara while left-arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj bagged 5-34.