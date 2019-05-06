Sports

DCC, GYO share points after final day wash-out 

By Staff Writer
Century maker Trevon Griffith goes down the ground during his ton on Saturday (Royston Alkins photo) 

Defending champs the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) were forced to settle for a draw after the final day was abandoned without a ball being bowled in their GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day fixture at DCC yesterday. 

On day one where only 37 overs were possible, DCC rocketed to 291-7 at stumps. Opener Trevon Griffith (129) and skipper Christopher Barnwell (85) were the men who entertained the small crowd in their 168-run stand. DCC during that innings operated at nearly eight runs per over where most of GYO’s bowlers were put to the sword. Left-arm spinner Trevon France (3-107) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. 

