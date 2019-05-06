DCC, GYO share points after final day wash-out 

Defending champs the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) were forced to settle for a draw after the final day was abandoned without a ball being bowled in their GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day fixture at DCC yesterday.

On day one where only 37 overs were possible, DCC rocketed to 291-7 at stumps. Opener Trevon Griffith (129) and skipper Christopher Barnwell (85) were the men who entertained the small crowd in their 168-run stand. DCC during that innings operated at nearly eight runs per over where most of GYO’s bowlers were put to the sword. Left-arm spinner Trevon France (3-107) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.