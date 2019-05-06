Fruta Conquerors retain GFF Elite League title

Defending champion Fruta Conquerors successfully retained the GFF Elite League Championship, as third-placed Guyana Defence Force [GDF] went down 1-0 to Buxton United yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive of overtaking the undefeated Tucville outfit, the army unit stumbled to an unlikely result, as Shemar Fraser etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 71st minute via a penalty kick.

With the result, Fruta Conquerors win the league with two games to spare, as they take an unassailable lead atop the standings on 21 points…..