Government throws full support behind Tallawahs

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Jamaican Government has entered into a deal with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs, which will see them investing millions of dollars over the next few years.

Speaking at a news conference called by the Tallawahs at the Jamaica Pegasus recently, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange gave her assurance that government was fully committed to supporting the franchise.

She then revealed that her ministry had committed J$2.7 million (US$20,270.62) to facilitate the hosting of the 2019 CPL T20 series in Jamaica.

“The Government fully endorses the franchise…We saw that as the most suitable way forward to guard against Government having to respond to requests at the last minute. It affords us room to plan properly for the assistance that Government will be providing the Tallawahs,” she said.

“We are speaking about an arrangement between the Government of Jamaica and the Jamaica Tallawahs that will be at least for three years, perhaps longer.”

Additionally, Grange said the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), which falls under her ministry will provide support up to a maximum of J$10 million (US$75,076.38) in cash and in kind.

“This will facilitate the entry of all equipment which will be exported at the end of the series – cash sponsorship of J$4.6 million (US$30,030.55) and the guaranteed purchase of 60 tickets for all five nights along with two VIP boxes valued at J$1.1 million (8,258.40) for the hosting of special guests,” she said.

The Minister said Pepsi Cola Jamaica had also come on board as a sponsor for the Tallawahs.

Grange said it was especially pleasing to have Chris Gayle return to the franchise which he led to two titles in 2013 and 2016.

“Perhaps the news that makes us the happiest is that Chris Gayle will be returning to the Tallawahs and returning as captain.

“We wish the Tallawahs every success on the staging of this exciting tournament as we continue our collaboration to present the games at the highest level,” Grange said.