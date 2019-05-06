Junior Jaguars lose 0-6 to Haiti

Guyana’s group campaign in the CONCACAF U17 Football Championship ended yesterday as they lost 6-0 to undefeated Haiti at the IMG Arena, Bradenton, Florida.

Guyana entered the match on the back of two losses [4-0 El Salvador and 3-0 Honduras] and needed a victory if they were to progress as one of the third place finishers.

However, that possibility and outcome never materialized as the contest was rendered lopsided and effectively over compliments of a 5-0 halftime score…..