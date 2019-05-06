Leonard carries Raptors over 76ers in Game 4

Kawhi Leonard had 39 points and 14 rebounds and the second-seeded Toronto Raptors defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 yesterday to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece.

Marc Gasol scored 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 14 points and seven assists for Toronto.

Pascal Siakam, who had been doubtful with a sore calf, was in the starting lineup and missed his first seven shots, but he gave the Raptors a lift with nine points and three steals…..