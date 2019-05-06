Top teams advance to group stage of Futsal tourney

On a night which featured two walkovers, Bent Street, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street and North East La Penitence advanced to the group stage of the fourth annual Corona Beer Futsal Championship on Saturday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Bent Street smashed GT Panthers 7-2. Pernel Schultz tallied a helmet trick in the first, 11th, 12th and 13th minute.

He was supported by an Adrian Aaron double in the 16th and 18th minute while Sheldon Profit scored in the ninth minute…..