Cornwall focussed on conditioning with an eye on India tour

ST JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, CMC – All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall says he is working hard to raise his fitness levels as he eyes a call-up for India’s full tour of the Caribbean later this year.

The 26-year-old is the region’s leading off-spinning all-rounder but has been repeatedly overlooked for selection in all formats despite his success.

He is a towering figure, weighing over 250 pounds and standing six feet, five inches, and selectors in the past have pointed to his “conditioning” as a reason behind his non-selection.

However, Cornwall is hoping his ongoing fitness work with noted trainer Ronald Rogers pays dividends.

“Training-wise, I am trying to get as fit as I can because I think I am preparing for India,” Cornwall told the Observer newspaper here.

“It’s nothing in terms of getting to a particular weight but just to see how far I can get as quickly as possible between now and June.”

He added: “It’s really just the gym alone because we do gym in the mornings and then we do on-the-field work. In the afternoons I would do my cricket activities.”

Cornwall was the leading wicket-taker in the just concluded regional first class championship where he ended with 54 wickets at an average 17, and also gathered over 400 runs with three half-centuries.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes talisman has also dominated at West Indies A level on both home and overseas tours, and currently boasts 256 first class wickets at an average of 23.

His List A batting average of nearly 36 has reinforced his contention for a Windies spot, at least in the limited overs formats, and he says he is prepared for whatever senior team opportunity came his way.

“It is something that I am up for and something I am happy about so it’s just up to me now to put in the work.”

India are expected to arrive in the Caribbean in August for two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.