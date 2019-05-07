Sports

Corona Futsal c/ships resumes today

By Staff Writer

The 4th Annual Corona Beer Futsal Championship resumes today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with another round of elimination fixtures.

In the opening match, Pele will oppose California Square at 19:30hrs, with GFC battling West Front Road from 20:15hrs and Broad Street tackling Mocha at 21:00hrs…..

