Cummings clinches Roger Bishop Senior Linden TT c/ships 

By Staff Writer

Maurice Cummings on Saturday last captured the Roger Bishop Linden Table Tennis championships men’s singles  title by defeating Shavin Greene at the Mackenzie High School Auditorium.

Cummings took the final  3-1,  winning 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7. Earlier, in the semis, Cummings overcame Raynor Anderson by a 3-0 score while Green took care of Marlon Washington by a similar margin. 

Washinton and Anderson were joint third winners at the end of the championships which was staged by the Linden Table Tennis Steering committee and sponsored by  Bishop.

