Devers to host live Sports show on Kaieteur Radio

Former Guyana Under 19 cricketer Sean Devers is set to launch a new Radio show ‘Sean Devers Sports watch’ on Kaieteur Radio 99.1 FM (Demerara), 99.5 FM (B’ce) and 99.7 FM (E’bo) and www.kaieteurnews.com every Thursday from 8-9 pm.

According to Devers, the show will include a live interactive call-in segment along with news , views and interviews.

Devers, an International Radio Cricket Broadcaster and Sports Journalist, has worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) World Service and the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) and has hosted live TV shows in Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara.

Devers, a Cancer Survivor, says his programme is set at a time as not to compete with any other Sports programme and promises to be informative, educational and entertaining.