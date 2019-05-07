Sports

Grove Hi Tech whip Kuru Kururu Warriors

By Staff Writer

Grove Hi-Tech mauled Kuru-Kururu Warriors 6-3 when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Senior League commenced yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

A 5-1 lead at the halftime interval effectively ended the contest. Darren McPherson led the rout with a double, with his opening goal coming in the 17th minute.

This was followed two minutes later by a Jonathan Bailey conversion. However, Kuru-Kururu reduced the deficit in the 20th minute, as Christopher Alleyne converted…..

