Sports

Guyanese cyclists drop out of road race at Pan Am c/ships

By Staff Writer

The Guyanese trio which participated at the Pan American Road Championships in Mexico all failed in their bid to clinch podium spots.

In fact, Jamual John, Brighton John and Romello Crawford were among the 29 riders which dropped out of the 132.3km U-23 road race on Sunday.

The winner was Ecuadorian Jimmy Montenegro with a time of 3: 35.45 hours , followed by Colombian, Julian Molano with 3: 35.43 and another Ecuadorian Jefferson Cepeda with 3: 35.47…..

