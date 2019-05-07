Hill, Bucks build 3-1 series edge on Celtics

George Hill scored nine points during Milwaukee’s game-turning third quarter run — one generated with likely NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench due to foul trouble — and the Bucks took a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the host Boston Celtics 113-101 last night.

The Bucks now lead the best-of-seven series three games to one. Milwaukee will look to cement its first trip to the conference finals since 2001 on Wednesday when it hosts Game 5.

The Celtics will try to become just the 12th team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven set and the first since the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals…..