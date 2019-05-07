Russell signs off for KKR with first ball ‘duck’

MUMBAI, India, CMC – All-rounder Andre Russell ended an otherwise spectacular season in the Indian Premier League on a low note yesterday when he fell for a first ball ‘duck’, as his Kolkata Knight Riders missed out on the playoffs with a nine-wicket defeat to Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians.

Sent in at the Wankhede Stadium in a must-win game, KKR were held to a disappointing 133 for seven off their 20 overs. Opener Chris Lynn top-scored with 41, Robin Uthappa scored 40 while Nitish Rana chipped in with 26.

Lynn and Shubman Gill (9) put on 49 for the first wicket but once they were separated, KKR lost wickets steadily.

Russell, with 510 runs at an average of 56 and four half-centuries, failed to produce any fireworks this time around, gloving a faint catch behind off a short ball from speedster Lasith Malinga (3-35) in the 13th over.

The 31-year-old will now turn his attention to the ICC World Cup which starts May 30 in England, where he is expected to play a key role for West Indies.

In reply, Mumbai coasted to their target in the 17th over with captain Rohit Sharma stroking an unbeaten 55, and anchoring a first wicket stand of 46 with South African Quinton de Kock (30) and an unbroken second wicket stand of 88 with Suryakumar Yadav (46 not out).

With the victory, Mumbai topped the standings on 18 points and will now face Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings in today’s first playoff match.