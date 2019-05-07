Sports

Sinclair spurs Berbice to 146-run defeat of Essequibo

-Demerara/Select U-17 match abandoned

(l-r) Man of the match, Junior Sinclair (50, 50 not out and 3-12), Alex Algoo (22 and 52) and Nigel Deodat (48 and 4-45) ensured Berbice defeat Essequibo by 146 runs in the second round of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 Three-day tournament which ended yesterday.

Back-to-back half centuries followed by a three-wicket haul from Junior Sinclair ensured Berbice defeat Essequibo by 146 runs one hour before tea on the final day of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 three-day second round match at the Lusignan Community Centre ground yesterday.

Berbice resumed yesterday’s final day with a lead of 138 runs at the start of their second innings after bowling out Essequibo for 62 the previous day and muscled their way to a total of  132-2 declared setting their opposition an improbable target of 270 just over an hour into play despite a rain interruption for half of that time.

With the best weather over the three days, the match began five minutes before the early start scheduled for 09:30 hours in an effort to compensate for the three sessions lost from the two previous days and the defending champions came out looking to blaze the trail…..

