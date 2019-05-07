Sports

Windies great Seymour Nurse dies

By Staff Writer
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Legendary former West Indies batsman, Seymour Nurse, has died.

The Barbadian, who played 29 Tests between 1960 and 1969, passed away here yesterday at age 85 after battling illness. “My coach, my mentor … thanks for everything you have done for me,” renowned former West Indies opener, Desmond Haynes, posted on his Facebook page

Nurse scored 2523 runs at an average of 47.60, along with six hundreds and 10 half-centuries.

A stylish batsman, Nurse scored a career-best 258 in his final innings in Tests before quitting international cricket.

