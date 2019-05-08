Copeland’s double helps Christianburg/Wismar retain title

Defending champion Christianburg/Wismar Secondary successfully retained their Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Secondary School Championship, defeating Linden Technical Institute at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.
The tournament’s eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] Jonathan Copeland bagged a double to ensure his side retain the coveted prize via a 2-1 scoreline.
With the result, Christianburg/Wismar pocketed the championship trophy, with the losers receiving the runner-up accolade…..
