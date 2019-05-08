Sports

Independence Track and Field Classic set for Leonora this weekend

By Staff Writer
From left, Esan Griffith, Linden Jones, David Thomas Sheryl Hermonstine, Christopher Jones and Aubrey Hutson at yesterday’s launch of the Independence Track and Field Classic.

The fourth edition of the Independence Track and Field Classic returns to the National Track and Field Centre next weekend with lucrative cash prizes on offer.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday at the National Resource Centre during the formal launch of the event.

According to President of the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association, David Thomas, this year’s staging is gearing up to be the best one yet. Thomas said that aside from the lucrative cash prizes and trophies, the event will create a platform for standout academic and athletic students to be rewarded…..

