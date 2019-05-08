Male team cops silver at U21 Inter-Guiana Volleyball c/ships

Defending champions Guyana were defeated by host French Guiana in the male category of the recent Inter-Guianas under 21 volleyball tournament held on May 3-4, 2019.

According to President of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), Levi Nedd, “bizarre officiating robbed the male defending champions,” of the opportunity of retaining their title as they went down 2-3 in the final.

Nedd, who attended the games, further disclosed that the federation expressed its displeasure at what unfolded. “Dissatisfaction was aired, even by the technical official of the French Federation and it was promised that the next time around [the tournament] will benefit from overseas officials.”….